Bolton owner Ken Anderson pulls out of pay dispute meeting with PFA

Ken Anderson was due to meet the PFA to resolve a pay row with the players

Bolton owner Ken Anderson has pulled out of a meeting with the PFA which was arranged in an attempt to end a bitter row over bonus payments, Sky Sports News understands.

The Chairman can no longer attend this evening's showdown talks, but there will be a Bolton board member at the club to listen to concerns from the players.

Ten days ago the players went on strike in protest over unpaid money relating to bonus payments owed by the club to the team for retaining their Championship status last season, as well as individual performance-related pay.

The players strike forced last week's friendly against St Mirren to be cancelled, the game was due to be their opening pre-season fixture.

Sky Sports News understands PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor has been personally involved in trying to resolve the situation at his former club.