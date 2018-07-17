Bolton players will be paid bonuses after club officials meet with PFA

Bolton's pay dispute has been amicably resolved

Bolton players will be paid their back-dated bonuses by the end of the week, after a meeting between the club and PFA on Tuesday evening, Sky Sports News understands.

It brings to an end a bitter row which earlier this month caused the squad to boycott a pre-season friendly with St Mirren.

Ten days ago the players went on strike as they were not paid substantial bonuses for retaining the club's Championship status, nor for individual performances.

Bolton owner and chairman Ken Anderson agreed to have a face-to-face showdown to resolve the argument, only to pull out of attending.

Anderson was due to meet the PFA to resolve a pay row with the players

Even so, the meeting went ahead without him and lasted around two hours, during which time Bolton chief executive Paul Aldridge and manager Phil Parkinson sat down with PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor and assistant chief executive Richard Jobson.

A joint statement has been released by Bolton Wanderers, the PFA and the Bolton players.

"Both parties have reached an amicable agreement to resolve this situation," the statement read.

"The players regret the disruption their actions have caused the club and its travelling supporters, and are continuing with their preparations for the new season.

"The club on its part is also looking to review its lines of communication to help avoid this happening again.

"With excellent progress being made over the last two seasons, the club and players will continue working together on and off the pitch, to ensure a common drive and determination for success."

Anderson also tweeted his own statement on Bolton's future following the conclusion of the meeting.