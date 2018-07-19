Bolton Wanderers sign Yanic Wildschut on season-long loan from Norwich City

Yanic Wildschut was signed by Norwich City for £7m in January 2017

Bolton Wanderers have announced the season-long loan signing of Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut from Norwich.

The 26-year-old joined the Canaries from Wigan for £7million in January 2017, but finished last season on loan at Cardiff having fallen out of first-team favour at Carrow Road.

Wildschut, who came through the youth ranks at Ajax before joining Middlesbrough in September 2014, is confident he can make an impact with Bolton, who battled to stay up in the Sky Bet Championship.

"It feels great to be here. I spoke to the manager this morning and he gave me a good feeling - he made me want to sign for Bolton with what he said to me," Wildschut told bwfc.co.uk.

"I have been in England now for four years and I think I know how the league works. Hopefully I can help the club have a very good season in 2018-19."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson added: "Yanic will be an excellent acquisition for us. He offers real pace and power and I am sure he will excite our fans."