Former Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre joins Sydney FC

Adam Le Fondre has made the switch to Sydney FC

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre has joined Australian A-League side Sydney FC.

Bolton announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to release the 31-year-old to allow him to pursue an "opportunity of a lifetime".

Le Fondre, who featured for Reading in the Premier League, has signed a "multi-year deal" with Sydney.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me and I'm very much eager to get started at Sydney FC," Le Fondre told the club's website.

"I've heard nothing but good things about the club, they are winners with a winning culture and I'm a winner, so I believe it is the perfect match.

"My job is to score goals and I am very confident I can do that at Sydney FC, particularly with the quality players that are already in the squad.

"It's an honour to join one of the biggest clubs in Australia and I'm confident we will continue to enjoy success."