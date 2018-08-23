Everton's Joe Williams joins Bolton Wanderers on season-long loan

Joe Williams spent last season on loan with Barnsley

Bolton have signed Everton midfielder Joe Williams on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, capped by England at U20 level, spent last season on loan with Barnsley and made 38 appearances in total.

Williams is yet to make a senior appearance for the club he joined at the age of seven, coming closest almost four years ago when he was on the bench for their Europa League game against FC Krasnodar.

He was a Premier League 2 champion with Everton during the 2016-17 season before heading out on loan to gain some first-team experience at Oakwell last season.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson said: "We're pleased to have signed Joe. He's an excellent young player and is a great addition to the squad."

His first chance to play for Wanderers will come on Saturday when they take on local rivals Preston North End at Deepdale.