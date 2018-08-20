Josh Sims joins Reading from Southampton on season-long loan

Sims has agreed a season-long loan with Paul Clement's side

Southampton winger Josh Sims has joined Sky Bet Championship side Reading on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has been capped by England up to U20 level and has played Premier League and Europa League football for Southampton.

"I'm really pleased that we have been able to bring Josh here on a season-long loan," Reading manager Paul Clement said.

"He first came to my attention playing in the Premier League when I was manager at Swansea, and as soon as he came off the bench for Southampton I immediately noticed his athleticism and energy.

"He is a talented young player that can play on either side, he is a hard worker with a lot of ability and potential, and I'm delighted that he's joining us at Reading."

Sims (L) provided an assist for Charlie Austin one minute into his Premier League debut

Sims joined Southampton's academy in 2011 and rose through the ranks to eventually earn his spot in the senior team.

Subject to the usual ratification, Sims will be available for selection for Wednesday evening's fixture at Blackburn Rovers.

He will wear the number 19 shirt for Reading.