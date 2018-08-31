Reading sign Saeid Ezatolahi on season-long loan

Iran midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi will join Reading after the international break

Reading have signed Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi on a season-long loan from Russian side FC Rostov.

The 21-year-old midfielder will link up with the Royals after the upcoming international break, with the deal subject to him being granted a work permit.

"Saeid is a strong, powerful central midfield player with good technical ability," said Reading manager Paul Clement.

"He has experience playing at the highest level with both the Iranian national team and domestically with his current side FC Rostov and in time spent in Spain with Atlético Madrid.

"Now, I'm really looking forward to getting to work with him on the training pitch."

Ezatolahi made two appearances for Iran at the World Cup in Russia

Ezatolahi made his debut aged 16 years and 25 days for Iranian side Shahrdari Bandar Anzali, becoming the league's youngest player.

He spent a season with Atletico Madrid before joining Rostov on a four-year deal in 2015 and became the club's first scorer of a European goal when he netted against Anderlecht in a 2016 Champions League qualifier.

Ezatolahi has won 27 caps for Iran and started their games against Spain and Portugal at this summer's World Cup.

Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay said: "Saeid is a very promising young midfielder who, despite only being 21 years of age, already has experience of top flight, European and international football.

"An opportunity to bring him to Reading on loan for the season was too good to miss, so we look forward to seeing him pull on the blue and white hoops."