Reading's Liam Moore signs five-year contract extension

Reading rejected three bids from Brighton for Liam Moore earlier in the summer

Liam Moore has committed his future to Reading after signing a five-year contract extension with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The defender handed in a transfer request in July, but confirmed he will stay at the club earlier in August after a move to Brighton failed to materialise - doing so after the Premier League transfer window shut.

Reading rejected three bids from Brighton this summer, with the third valued at around £8m.

After Moore put pen to paper on the Championship's loan Deadline Day, Reading manager Paul Clement said he is eager to look forward after a summer of uncertainty.

"I'm very pleased that Liam has decided to commit to a new long-term contract at Reading," Clement told the club's website.

"Over the summer there was a lot of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his future at the club and we are all delighted that he has agreed this new deal.

"Liam is an integral part of moving this club forward and I'm looking forward to us working together to achieve our objective."