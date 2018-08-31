Joe Mason joins Portsmouth from Wolves on loan until January

Joe Mason (right) has made 26 league appearances for Wolves

Portsmouth have signed Wolves striker Joe Mason on loan until January.

Pompey sit third in Sky Bet League One having picked up four wins and a draw from their first five games and have decided to bolster their attacking options.

The south coast club say 27-year-old Mason will not be available for Saturday's game against Plymouth.

Boss Kenny Jackett told the club's website: "We worked together at Wolves and he's a player who's spent much of his career in the Championship.

"He's scored goals at that level and I'm convinced he can do the same for Pompey, so we're delighted to add him to the group at this late stage."

Mason, who will don the No 14 shirt, joins Aston Villa midfielder Andre Green who joined the club on loan on Thursday.