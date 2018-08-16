Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as excited as he has ever been at the club

Mauricio Pochettino after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Newcastle

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is excited about this season despite failing to make a signing over the summer.

Spurs kicked off their Premier League campaign last weekend with a 2-1 win over Newcastle at St James' Park following an underwhelming summer transfer window, despite showing plenty of interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

However, Pochettino says he has been given reason for optimism after the performances of Spurs' youth players helped the club win the 2018 International Champions Cup pre-season tournament.

Congratulations, @SpursOfficial! First trophy of the new season collected 💪https://t.co/quA5U5W00g — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 13, 2018

"This is the year I've felt most excited," Pochettino said. "I'm so happy with our young players who won the ICC tournament.

"Of course I laugh a little bit but we played with 17/18-year-old midfielders. Why not show them trust and that there's a possibility of getting to the first team, maybe not for now, but in a few months or to prepare them for next season."

He added: "The senior players are top quality and they showed that during the World Cup."

"When I was talking to them in the summer they asked me 'Gaffer, what's happening with this and that' but I told them: 'I believe in you'."

With Tottenham's return to White Hart Lane delayed further, Pochettino will hope his side can repay that belief at Wembley against Fulham this weekend.