Dele Alli's new goal celebration

Dele Alli raises the stakes with his new hand gesture goal celebration (Image: Instagram: @EricDier15)

Dele Alli's unusual hand gestured goal celebration took social media by storm over the past fortnight - and now the Tottenham forward has raised the stakes.

Alli appears to have invented a new celebration that is even more difficult to accomplish than the original, which requires bending fingers into all sorts of shapes.

His original finger loop circled on a single eye - but now his new version circles both like a pair of goggles, and Alli and team-mates Eric Dier and Moussa Dembele have been practising in the Spurs dressing room.

The trio are set to feature when Tottenham travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United live on Monday Night Football, having won their opening two fixtures.

Eric Dier appears to have mastered the new gesture already. (Image: Instagram: @EricDier15)

Click on the video in the embedded tweet from Tottenham Hotspur's official Twitter account to view Alli and friends practising the celebration...