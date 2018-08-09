Blackburn make late £5m bid for Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton

Blackburn have made a late bid for Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton

Blackburn Rovers have made a late bid for Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton, according to Sky sources.

Rovers have tabled an offer in the region of £5million, as Deadline Day enters its final hours.

Brereton, 19, made a name for himself last season after putting in an impressive performance and scoring in Forest's 4-2 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Rovers have been busy on the final day of the window, and saw a £4m bid for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman rejected.

Forest are yet to comment on their response to Rovers' bid for Brereton.