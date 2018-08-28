Blackburn Rovers News

Blackburn Rovers complete signing of Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest

Last Updated: 28/08/18 8:58pm

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest.

The forward will move to Ewood Park on an initial loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer in January.

Sky Sports News reported over the weekend that Rovers were closing in on the signing of the promising 19-year-old.

It was understood that personal terms had been agreed ahead of a deal which will cost Tony Mowbray's side £6m.

Brereton scored six goals in 39 appearances for Forest last season.

A Forest statement said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that Ben Brereton has joined Blackburn Rovers on an initial loan deal, with an option of this becoming a permanent transfer when the transfer window opens on the 1st January 2019."

Blackburn have completed deals for Jacob Davenport, Kasey Palmer, Harrison Reed and Jack Rodwell this summer.

