Blackburn Rovers complete signing of Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest.

The forward will move to Ewood Park on an initial loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer in January.

Sky Sports News reported over the weekend that Rovers were closing in on the signing of the promising 19-year-old.

It was understood that personal terms had been agreed ahead of a deal which will cost Tony Mowbray's side £6m.

Brereton scored six goals in 39 appearances for Forest last season.

A Forest statement said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that Ben Brereton has joined Blackburn Rovers on an initial loan deal, with an option of this becoming a permanent transfer when the transfer window opens on the 1st January 2019."

Blackburn have completed deals for Jacob Davenport, Kasey Palmer, Harrison Reed and Jack Rodwell this summer.