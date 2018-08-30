Blackburn Rovers reject West Brom bid for Bradley Dack

Blackburn want to keep Bradley Dack

Blackburn will not allow Bradley Dack to leave the club after rejecting an offer for the midfielder from West Brom.

Sky Sports News understand Rovers have turned down an offer in excess of £5m from their Sky Bet Championship rivals for the 24-year-old, who joined the club from Gillingham last summer and signed a new three-year deal in July.

Dack played a starring role in Blackburn's promotion campaign, top-scoring with 18 League One goals as they secured automatic promotion behind Wigan.

His performances were enough to secure a second League One player of the year award, a prize he had previously taken in 2015-16 with Gillingham.

Dack was also named in the League One team of the year on both occasions.

His impressive form has continued this season with four goals in four games, two in the Sky Bet Championship and two more in Rovers' Carabao Cup thrashing of Carlisle United.