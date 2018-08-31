Blackburn striker Dominic Samuel out for season

Dominic Samuel looks set to miss the remainder of the season after injuring his ACL ligament

Blackburn striker Dominic Samuel is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury to his ACL ligament, Sky sources understand.

The 24-year-old joined from Reading for an undisclosed fee in July 2017 and has scored five times in 36 appearances for Rovers.

Samuel picked up the injury playing against his former club during a 2-2 draw in the Sky Bet Championship on August 22.

Having previously played under Rovers boss Tony Mowbray while on loan at Coventry in 2015, Samuel signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park when he joined last summer.

The former England youth international made his Reading debut in the Premier League in December 2012, but amassed just 11 league appearances for the Royals due to a spate of loan spells.

Samuel played for Colchester United and Dagenham & Redbridge before his spell under Mowbray at Coventry and has since played for Gillingham and Ipswich.