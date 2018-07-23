Steve Bruce to meet with new Aston Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens

Steve Bruce will meet Aston Villa's new owners on Wednesday, hoping to be given the chance to return the club to the Premier League.

Sky Sports News understands the 57-year-old will meet the club's majority shareholders, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, where he will learn if he has a future at Villa Park.

Bruce has acknowledged the club's new owners may wish to appoint their own manager, amid speculation that Thierry Henry could be set to replace him.

However, Bruce says initial conversations have given him reasons for optimism.

"I hope I'm given the opportunity. The indications were all positive a few days ago from conversations I've had with representatives of the new people," Bruce said.

"So let's just wait, it's their prerogative, they've given the club that little bit of stability again. Any club at the top needs stability, guidance and deep pockets.

"If you buy Aston Villa you've got to have deep pockets and it looks as if these guys have got that."

If Bruce is given the go-ahead to carry on as manager, he will be keen to know how much he has to spend after "significant investment capital" - thought to be between £30-35m - was invested.

However positive the news on Wednesday, Bruce is likely to be asked to plan without Jack Grealish, with Tottenham understood to be leading a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature.