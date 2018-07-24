Fulham and Newcastle still £2m apart in potential deal for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham and Newcastle are still £2million apart in their valuation of Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to Sky sources.

Talks are understood to be continuing over a deal to bring the striker back to Craven Cottage on a permanent deal this summer.

But the Whites are so far prepared to pay £16m for the Serbian, while Newcastle want £18m.

Mitrovic returns from his post-World Cup holiday on Tuesday and, as things stand, will report for Newcastle's pre-season training on Wednesday.

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 20 matches while on loan at Fulham last season, as the club secured promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Aleksandar Mitrovic He made four appearances for Serbia at the World Cup, scoring once in the defeat to Switzerland.

Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 after scoring 44 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgian side. He has since struggled for the same consistency with the Magpies, netting only 17 times in 72 appearances for the club.