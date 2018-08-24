Rafael Benitez urges Newcastle fans to support team in stadium amid plans for further protests

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez admits he sympathises with the club's fans, but has called for their support ahead of planned protests before Sunday's home game against Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Earlier in August, Newcastle fans gathered in their hundreds outside one of owner Mike Ashley's Sports Direct city centre stores in protest at his stewardship of the club.

The gathering came ahead of Newcastle's Premier League opener against Tottenham, and supporters plan to do likewise before the match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Benitez says he understands the fans' concerns, but urged them to support the club at St James' Park when the match gets underway.

Rafa Benitez has called on Newcastle fans to back the team

"I have a lot of sympathy for our fans, because they are really good," Benitez said.

"They know the city, they know the club, they know the north east and how well you can stay here and leave here. They know all these things.

"They know they would like to see the club doing things in more ways. What I will say is that be sure that when you go to the stadium you support the team, because it is the only way for us to be stronger.

"The other thing is I have to respect them and I have to concentrate on my job."

Meanwhile, Benitez refused to discuss his contract situation at Newcastle and insisted he had more important things on his mind.

"We will wait and then we can talk in the future about that. My contract is not an issue. The issue at the moment is to improve the team as much as we can."