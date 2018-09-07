Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons joins FC Slovan Liberec on loan

Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons has joined FC Slovan Liberec on a six-month loan deal

Aarons has made 27 appearances for Newcastle, scoring four times, since arriving at the club in 2012 after being released by Bristol City.

The winger has struggled to break into the first team under boss Rafa Benitez and was loaned out last season to Italian side Hellas Verona for six months.

Aarons was not named in the Magpies' 25-man Premier League squad and was also omitted from the Newcastle Under-23 squad for the 2018/19 season.

The former England Under-20 international was previously linked with a loan move to Rangers, and a number of French clubs were also rumoured to be interested in the player during the summer transfer window.