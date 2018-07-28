Pep Guardiola says Manchester City remain in market for player with right 'personality'

Pep Guardiola says a player's "personality" will be the defining factor should Manchester City make another signing this summer.

Guardiola won the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season and has strengthened his squad with the arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester for a club-record £60m.

But City were thwarted in their attempts to recruit Jorginho from Napoli, with the midfielder eventually following Maurizio Sarri in moving to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

I love to work with nice people. I hate to work with people who are not respectful to their team-mates, or the manager, or the club. Pep Guardiola

"Personality is the most important thing," Guardiola said. "You have to know them.

"I love to work with nice people. I hate to work with people who are not respectful to their team-mates, or the manager, or the club.

"Of course, skills are important too - to have quality on the pitch."

Miralem Pjanic was understood to be interesting City but the Guardiola distanced himself from the prospect of making a move for the Juventus midfielder during mid-week.

Yaya Toure is the most significant first-team departure from the Etihad during the summer after the former Ivory Coast international's contract expired at the end of last season.

"If we sign a player, we will sign one more. At this moment, we will stay (as we are)," Guardiola added.

"Transfers are so expensive. We spent a lot last year because we had an old team. We will carry on with the same guys and maybe one more."

City will continue their pre-season with a friendly in the International Champions Cup against Bayern Munich on Sunday.