Jordan Hugill arrives on Teesside for Middlesbrough loan move

Jordan Hugill has arrived in Middlesbrough to undergo a medical for a loan move from West Ham, according to Sky sources.

Hugill, 26, joined West Ham in the January window in a £9.5m deal from Preston North End but has only made three appearances, failing to score a goal.

The Middlesbrough-born forward looks set to return to his hometown on a season-long loan deal as talks continue between the Championship side and the Hammers.

A permanent deal for Hugill is unlikely due to a sell-on fee clause in his contract that would see Preston receive a portion of the transfer money, meaning West Ham prefer the loan option.

Middlesbrough also remain in discussions with Everton winger Yannick Bolasie as they attempt to persuade him to move to the Championship.

The Teeside club have completed the sale of winger Adama Traore to Wolves on a five-year contract.

Sky Sports News understands the Premier League club triggered Traore's £18m release clause after an initial bid of £12m was turned down by Boro.

