Mo Besic joins Middlesbrough on loan from Everton

Mo Besic in action for Middlesbrough last season

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of midfielder Mo Besic on a season-long loan from Everton.

Besic spent the second half of last season on loan at the Riverside and had been heavily linked with a return for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Bosnia international had been set for a permanent move to Teesside on Deadline Day only for the move to collapse after a failure to agree personal terms.

Besic is one of several players Boro boss Tony Pulis is looking to bring in on loan and his arrival will temper the disappointment at losing out on another Everton player, Yannick Bolasie, who looks set to join Aston Villa.

M'boro vs W Brom Live on

Speaking before the announcement of the Besic deal, Pulis said: "We're doing our best, the football club has been working hard to get players in.

"It's a difficult market and even into next week it could become more difficult because clubs begin chasing.

"That's what happens, it gets tougher as it gets to the end."

Besic could make his debut against Pulis' former club West Brom on Friday night - live on Sky Sports.