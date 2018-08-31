Middlesbrough sign George Saville and Danny Batth on loan

George Saville has joined Middlesbrough on loan ahead of a permanent move in January

Middlesbrough have welcomed George Saville and Danny Batth to the Riverside after securing loan deals on Deadline Day.

Saville, 25, joins from Millwall ahead of a permanent switch in January, with Sky Sports News understanding the fee to be in the region of £7m.

The midfielder scored 10 goals in 45 appearances for Millwall last season, and featured in the 2-2 draw against Boro on the opening day of the current Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Meanwhile, Batth links up with Boro on a season-long loan from Wolves, where he played 21 games last season.

The 27-year-old was a product of the Wolves academy and made his senior debut in 2010, going on to become captain and make more than 200 appearances for the club.

"Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Danny the very best of luck for the upcoming season," a statement on the club website read.