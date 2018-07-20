Callum McManaman returns to Wigan Athletic from Sunderland

Callum McManaman played for Wigan from 2008-2015

Callum McManaman has made a return to Wigan from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

McManaman has signed an initial one-year deal to return to the DW Stadium for a second spell at the club.

The 27-year-old joined Wigan as a 16-year-old after leaving Everton and went on to play 109 times for the first team, scoring 17 goals.

Manager Paul Cook said: "Callum's connection with this club and our fans is there for all to see, our task is to get him ready and doing what he does best at the DW Stadium.

"I have seen Callum from afar and I am excited about what he can produce; this is a good environment for him to come into because he knows a lot of the players and staff well, which should help him settle in straight away."

McManaman's breakthrough season came in the 2012/13 season when he established himself as a Premier League regular for Roberto Martinez.

The midfielder made a name for himself for his performances during the FA Cup against Everton, in the semi-final against Millwall and then in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

Since leaving the club in 2015, McManaman has played for West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.