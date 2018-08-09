Wigan in for Rangers' Josh Windass and Sheffield United's Lee Evans

Josh Windass joined Rangers in 2016 from Accrington Stanley

Wigan are expected to complete deals for Rangers' Josh Windass and Lee Evans from Sheffield United before the 5pm deadline, according to Sky sources.

The Sky Bet Championship club are likely to lose Max Power, who is having a medical at Sunderland, and are looking to get last-minute deals over the line.

The 24-year-old Windass scored 13 goals in 33 Scottish Premiership games for Rangers last season, while midfielder Evans made 11 appearances in the Championship for the Blades.

3:21 Wigan 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday Wigan 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan, who won the League One title last season, got off to a winning start on Saturday, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at the DW Stadium.