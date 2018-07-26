Simon Moore signs new Sheffield United contract
Simon Moore has signed a new contract at Sheffield United, ending speculation of a move to West Brom.
Albion initially held discussions with the Blades over signing the 28-year old goalkeeper as back-up to Sam Johnstone, who moved to The Hawthorns from Manchester United in a £6.5m deal.
⚔️📝 NEW CONTRACT | Goalkeeper Simon Moore has signed a new Blades contract 🔴⚪️⚫️ #twitterblades #ForgedAsOne #sufc pic.twitter.com/xHCaIA4CHI— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 26, 2018
Moore has now committed himself to the Blades though and has signed a new three-year contract to keep him at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2021.
The 28-year-old joined Sheffield United from Cardiff for an undisclosed fee in August 2016 and has made a total of 64 appearances for Chris Wilder's side.
As well as keeping Moore in south Yorkshire, Wilder has also brought three new players to the club.
Former Ipswich striker David McGoldrick became the latest to arrive at Bramall Lane, after defender John Egan joined from Brentford in a club-record deal, with England U21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson arriving on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
