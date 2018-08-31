Conor Washington joins Sheffield United on one-year deal

Conor Washington has joined Sheffield United

Conor Washington has joined Sheffield United on a one-year deal after the termination of his contract at QPR.

The Northern Ireland international's contract at the Hoops was set to expire at the end of the season, but was terminated by mutual consent on Friday.

Washington, who has also played for Newport County and St Ives Town and has 17 caps for his country, scored 14 league goals in 98 games for the Hoops, after joining from Peterborough in 2016.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club's website: "It is common knowledge that we have been searching for a striker and a lot of names have been bandied around the media. Conor ticks a lot of boxes in what we are looking for at the top of the pitch, he's got pace, power and works hard, a good fit for us."

Washington is United's seventh signing of the summer, following Dean Henderson, Ben Woodburn, John Egan, Ollie Norwood, David McGoldrick and Kean Bryan.

The Blades have taken nine points from their opening five games of the Sky Bet Championship season, ahead of hosting Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on Saturday.