Charlton manager Lee Bowyer charged with misconduct

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been charged with misconduct by the FA

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been charged with misconduct following a recent fixture against Peterborough.

It was alleged his behaviour on the field of play was deemed to be improper.

Peterborough won the game after being awarded and scoring a late penalty, which prompted Bowyer to clash with opposition manager Steve Evans before later unleashing a tirade at referee James Linnington.

Bowyer said of Linnington: "He shouldn't be reffing. He shouldn't be able to ref the next game. He just made a decision there and said the fella got pushed. The fella tried to dive to head the ball. There was no push - they were side by side.

"There is going to be a contact. But is it a penalty? No. Anyone who has played the game knows it's not a penalty. That's my thoughts. It's an absolute disgrace how he can make that decision.

"Is it acceptable? No. Am I probably going to get into trouble? Yeah. But should he get in trouble? Yeah."

He has until 6pm on Thursday August 30 to respond to the charge, an FA Spokesperson has said.