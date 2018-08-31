Jamie Ward joins Charlton on loan from Nottingham Forest

Jamie Ward has made 33 appearances for Northern Ireland since 2011

Charlton have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward on a loan deal until January.

Ward spent the second half of last season on loan from Forest at Sky Bet Championship rivals Cardiff, who won promotion to the Premier League, while he spent the previous campaign on loan at Burton Albion.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland international has struggled to find form for Forest, scoring just three goals in 57 league matches.

Ward follows Lyle Taylor, Darren Pratley, Jed Steer, Krystian Bielik and Josh Cullen through the door at The Valley this summer.

Charlton caretaker boss Lee Bowyer said: "I'm delighted. Jamie is another great addition to the squad. He brings experience, which we need to balance it up with the young squad that we've got.

"He's a good player who can play out wide, either wing, behind the strikers, anywhere up the top. He's an explosive player who is going to make chances for our forwards.

"We've had to be patient, which I said we would do, to bring in the quality that we have. I think it was definitely worth waiting for. We've got a lot of Championship players there and Jamie has now added to the experience with that."

Charlton are 14th in League One after five matches in which they have registered one win, two draws and two defeats.