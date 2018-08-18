Reece Oxford wants to stay and fight for West Ham place

West Ham defender Reece Oxford wants to stay at West Ham

West Ham defender Reece Oxford says he wants to stay and fight for his place under Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium.

A source close to the player has told Sky Sports News that Oxford considers himself to be "an Iron through and through and is fully committed to West Ham".

The 19-year-old, who spent two loan spells with Borussia Monchengladbach last season, has been linked with a move back to Germany where the transfer window remains open until the end of August.

Monchengladbach and Hannover are both reported to be interested in the defender, but Oxford remains focused on helping the Hammers, who were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday, to have a successful season, if he is chosen to play by Pellegrini.

Pellegrini has already said he wants to keep Oxford at the London Stadium, and sources claim the young midfielder wants to be given a chance to repay his manager's faith in him.

Oxford has only made 17 appearances for West Ham since making his debut in July 2015.