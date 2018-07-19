WATCH: Proceeds from Watford's Rocket Men book helps Malawi kids

3:31 The second of Adam Leventhal's special report shows how football-loving Malawi children have been helped by Watford book proceeds. The second of Adam Leventhal's special report shows how football-loving Malawi children have been helped by Watford book proceeds.

Four players, nicknamed the Rocket Men, played in every division for Watford during the club's rise from the late 70s to the early 80s under Graham Taylor and Elton John.

The players Ian Bolton, Luther Blissett, Ross Jenkins and Steve Sherwood shared their tales which were made into a book, also called Rocket Men.

The proceeds went to an education project in Malawi, which catered for some of the one million orphaned children that live in the country.

Adam Leventhal's second special report shows him travelling to the Southern African nation to see how the money has been spent in one of the world's most undeveloped nations - where a huge love for the beautiful game remains.

