Javi Gracia praises 'outstanding' Watford players during pre-season

Javi Gracia is happy with Watford's performances during pre-season

Javi Gracia has praised the work produced by his players during pre-season following Watford's 2-1 win against Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday.

The Hornets are unbeaten during pre-season after a win against Stevenage on Friday which was preceded by a draw against FC Köln and victory over Fortuna Düsseldorf in Austria.

Watford have one more friendly against Sampadoria at Vicarage Road on August 4 before the start of the new Premier League season, and the Spaniard is delighted with his team.

"The players have done outstanding work so far this pre-season, both here and in Austria. I'm happy with all of them," he told the club's official website.

"I think we are going to be a good team with identity, soul and energy to compete in the Premier League. If we recover the players who are injured we are in a very good position."

Striker Andre Gray, who joined the club last summer from Burnley, has scored three goals in four games during pre-season and the Hornets' boss has been impressed with the 27-year-old's work-rate.

Andre Gray scored five goals in 33 games for Watford last season

"Andre is scoring goals and I am very happy. He is a very good professional and he deserves to score these goals," added Gracia.

"He's thinking about the team and he's taking the rewards from his work. I am very happy with his behaviour."

Watford begin the new Premier League season at home to Brighton on August 11, and Gracia revealed he nearly knows who will be in his starting eleven.

"I have my idea about the first XI but I need to be open and fair with all the players in the next two weeks because things can change."