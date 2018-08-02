Abdoulaye Doucoure extends Watford stay with five-year deal

0:16 Abdoulaye Doucoure talks to Sky Sports after signing a new contract at Watford Abdoulaye Doucoure talks to Sky Sports after signing a new contract at Watford

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2023.

An impressive 2017-18 season saw the midfielder attract the attention of several Premier League sides.

Doucoure had claimed Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal had enquired about his services following the end of the previous campaign.

Doucoure has penned a new five-year deal at Vicarage Road

After scoring seven times last season, Doucoure finished the campaign as Watford's top goalscorer and was subsequently named the Hornets' Player of the Year.

"I am delighted that Abdoulaye has shown his commitment to what we are trying to achieve by signing a new long-term contract with Watford Football Club," said chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

"It has become perfectly clear that our ambitions as a club match Abdoulaye's ambitions as a player, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to reach our goals."

The signature of the 25-year-old represents an important coup for Watford, who recently lost one of their prized assets Richarlison after the Brazilian moved to Everton in a £40m deal.

