Watford to pay for friendly after cancelling on non-league Welwyn Garden City

Non-league club Welwyn Garden City have confirmed Watford will cover the losses of their proposed friendly, after pulling out of the fixture the day before.

The club claimed that Watford had made clear their intentions to withdraw on Friday, citing an inability to field a side.

Welwyn Garden City took to social media to issue a statement expressing their anger at the situation, writing: "We're sad, disappointed and angry.

"Watford FC have conducted themselves in such a poor manner and with such naivety as to what this means for Welwyn Garden City FC.

"Everyone at WGC FC feel completely let down."

The part-time club said they had paid for match officials, hospitality and programmes in preparation for the game, and were hoping to attract a crowd of around 400.

After a "desperate search" for replacement opposition, the club announced on Saturday that they would be playing Knebworth FC of the Hertfordshire Senior County League.

However, they soon issued a follow up statement after speaking to Watford, revealing the Hornets had agreed to meet all financial losses.

"We are really pleased and thankful that Watford Director of Football Andy Scott has personally taken the time this morning to contact our manager and offer the clubs sincere apologies and that they will work with us in the coming days to support us with any loss occurred," they wrote on Twitter.