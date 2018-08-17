Javi Gracia wants Watford to build on winning start to season

Watford head coach Javi Gracia is keen for his side to build on their opening day win over Brighton when they travel to Burnley on Saturday.

Roberto Pereyra scored twice in the 2-0 victory against Chris Hughton's side and Gracia wants his players to take confidence from that as they prepare for their trip to Turf Moor.

"To start winning is always important, I spoke about that after the game," said Gracia.

"The performance was more important for us at the beginning. To look forward, we need to grow up and improve day by day and it was a really good game.

"We need to keep this level to try and get more points in the future."

Despite finishing last season with 44 Premier League goals, the Hornets struggled at times to find the net.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure ended the campaign as top scorer with just seven goals but Gracia is unconcerned about his side's goalscoring options.

"I am happy with the players we have in this moment," he added.

"Last game, for instance, we scored two goals and our players will help create chances for the team to score.

"I do not have any doubt about the players we have."