Watford terminate contract of Brice Dja Djedje

Brice Dja Djedje has left Watford after two years at the club

Watford have terminated the contract of defender Brice Dja Djedje by mutual consent.

Dja Djedje joined the club from Marseille in July 2016 on a four-year deal.

He made just two senior appearances for Watford, both of which came in the FA Cup in 2017.

Last season the Ivory Coast international went on loan to French Ligue 2 side Lens but returned to Vicarage Road when the loan deal expired.

On Monday, Turkish side Ankaragucu announced the signing of the right-back on a two-year deal.

Watford did not confirm his departure until Wednesday with a statement on the club's official website.

It read: "Watford FC confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, it has been agreed to terminate the contract of defender Brice Dja Djédjé by mutual consent."

Watford have made a good start to the new season, winning both of their opening Premier League fixtures.

Javi Gracia's side beat Brighton 2-0 on the opening weekend and followed that up with a 3-1 win at Burnley last Sunday.

Their next fixture is a home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.