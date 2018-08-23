Watford forward Obbi Oulare joins Standard Liege on season-long loan

Obbi Oulare has joined Standard Liege on a season-long loan

Watford forward Obbi Oularehas joined Belgian side Standard Liege on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who will spend the rest of the 2018/19 campaign with the Belgian side, has only featured three times for the Hornets since arriving at Vicarage Road in 2015, for a fee believed to be around £5m.

Oulare has already had a brief spell with Standard during his youth career before moving to Club Brugge in 2013.

The striker has struggled to secure a first-team place at Watford, and has already spent time out on loan with Zulte Waregem, Willem II and Royal Antwerp.

On Monday Watford announced they had terminated the contract of defender Brice Dja Djedje, who then signed for Turkish side Ankaragucu on a two-year deal.

The Hornets have made an excellent start to the season, beating Brighton 2-0 on the opening weekend and following that up with a 3-1 win at Burnley.