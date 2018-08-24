Troy Deeney's influence at Watford not defined solely by goals, says Javi Gracia

The Watford captain scored his first goal of the season in their impressive 3-1 victory against Burnley on Sunday, as the Hornets made it back-to-back wins from their opening two Premier League matches.

Gracia has opted to employ Deeney along with Andre Gray, who between them scored just 10 league goals last term, in a 4-4-2 formation and both appear revitalised.

Troy Deeney scored his first goal since March as Watford defeated Burnley on Sunday

"I don't need to see Troy scoring more goals to know how important he is for us," said Gracia, ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I always say in this team we don't only depend on the strikers to score goals. We need other players, as in Roberto Pereyra and Will Hughes to score goals as well.

"[But] we know Troy is very important to us, whether he scores or doesn't."

The Spaniard, who replaced Marco Silva in January, also offered high praise for Will Hughes' influence and said he knew immediately on his arrival at Vicarage Road of the midfielder's qualities.

"I know it and I knew it [of his talent] the first day I saw him," Gracia said.

"He is a different, high-quality player who always plays with big commitment and motivation."

Will Hughes has scored three goals for Watford since joining from Derby last summer

Watford will aim to extend their best start to a top-flight season since 1982 when they host Palace and Gracia has insisted a high-tempo style will be important.

"All the games against Palace are very close," Gracia, who continues to be without the attacking options of Gerard Deulofeu and Stefano Okaka, said.

"There are not many chances and this next game will not be different. We will try to keep our level, style of play. Playing at home, with the support of our fans, we feel better."