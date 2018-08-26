Javi Gracia hails 'special' Watford start to Premier League season

2:47 Javi Gracia speaks to Sky Sports' Laura Woods after victory Javi Gracia speaks to Sky Sports' Laura Woods after victory

Javi Gracia hailed Watford's "special" start to the new Premier League season after they made it three wins out of three.

The Hornets dug in to claim a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace as goals from Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas rendered Wilfried Zaha's late strike in vain.

Gracia tried to cut a grounded figure after the club's best start to a top-flight season but admitted the run of early results was "amazing".

Javi Gracia salutes the Watford crowd after victory over Crystal Palace

"To get three wins in a row is something special, something amazing," Gracia said.

"We are enjoying the moment knowing it's only the beginning, but we have done three important steps. But only three. We need to keep going."

Gracia paid tribute to first goalscorer Pereyra, saying: "He has scored many goals and is an important player for us."

But he dismissed questions about Etienne Capoue's fourth-minute challenge on Zaha, the Watford player raking his studs down Zaha's calf but seeing only yellow.

"I didn't see the action," the Spaniard said. "It was a rainy day with many contacts."

Counterpart Roy Hodgson admitted the challenge had affected Zaha, even if he stopped short of blaming referee Anthony Taylor.

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness blasted both player and official, declaring the tackle "100 per cent a red card".