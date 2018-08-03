WATCH: How England's World Cup heroes were made in the Sky Bet EFL

Sky Sports looks at the England World Cup stars who began their careers by making their way through the Sky Bet EFL.

Dele Alli, Harry Maguire, and John Stones were among the members of Gareth Southgate's squad who began their careers in the lower leagues, while Harry Kane and Jesse Lingard had multiple loan spells away from the Premier League.

Featuring interviews from Karl Robinson, John Pemberton and Frank Lampard, reporter Guy Havord gets to the bottom of why players with lower league experience has become so valuable for England, and why more Premier League clubs are looking to send their youngsters out for game time.

