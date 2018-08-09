Middlesbrough bids for George Saville and Jed Wallace rejected by Millwall

George Saville featured for Millwall in their draw against Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season

Middlesbrough have seen two combined bids for George Saville and Jed Wallace rejected by Millwall on Deadline Day, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the first initial bid for the midfield pair was £6m, but neither player is considered for sale.

However, it has not been ruled out that Boro will try again for one or either player before the 5pm deadline.

Both Saville and Wallace featured in Millwall's 2-2 draw at home to Boro on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Jed Wallace featured 43 times last season, scoring six goals and assisting seven

Saville featured 44 times in the league last season, scoring 10 goals and providing a further two assists.

Meanwhile, Wallace recorded six goals and seven assists in the 2017/18 campaign as Millwall finished eighth.