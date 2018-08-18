Championship round-up: Leeds and Middlesbrough win as Frank Lampard's Derby lose

Leeds maintained their perfect start

Marcelo Bielsa became the first Leeds manager to win his first four games in charge of the club as his side beat Yorkshire rivals Rotherham 2-0 on Saturday.

Leeds' third straight Sky Bet Championship win - they beat Bolton 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek - maintained their 100 per cent start to the season and lifted them up to second in the table.

Luke Ayling's header broke the deadlock early in the second half at Elland Road, and Kemar Roofe struck his third of the season in fine style in the 72nd minute.

Middlesbrough stay top, having played a game more, after a 2-0 win at Bristol City as first-half goals from Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga secured them a third straight league win.

2:30 Leeds 2-0 Rotherham Leeds 2-0 Rotherham

West Brom climbed up to third after thrashing Steve McClaren's QPR 7-1 at The Hawthorns. Joel Lynch cancelled out Matt Phillips' opener for West Brom before the break, but Kieran Gibbs and Jay Rodriguez's penalty - after Josh Scowen's foul on Dwight Gayle - put the Baggies in control.

Rodriguez converted his second penalty after Matt Ingram's foul on Gayle, and Phillips grabbed his second before Hal Robson-Kanu completed the rout in stoppage time.

Aston Villa remain fourth after they were held 1-1 at 10-man Ipswich. Jonathan Kodjia headed Villa into a first-half lead after Ipswich had hit the crossbar through Gwion Edwards' shot.

2:37 West Brom 7-1 QPR West Brom 7-1 QPR

Trevoh Chalobah equalised, but Ipswich were reduced to 10 men before the interval when midfielder Tayo Edun received his second yellow card.

Billy Sharp's stoppage-time header clinched Sheffield United a 2-1 home win against Norwich. Summer signing John Egan headed his first goal for the Blades and although Jordan Rhodes' second of the season hauled Norwich level, Sharp pounced in the third minute of time added on.

Bolton moved up to fifth place after a 1-0 win at bottom club Reading extended their unbeaten league start, with Yanic Wildschut firing the only goal early in the second half.

Nottingham Forest avoided their first defeat of the season thanks to Hillal Soudani's last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Wigan.

2:33 Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Bradley Dack's fourth goal of the season in all competitions secured Blackburn a 1-0 win at Hull and Derby slipped to their second defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at Millwall.

Millwall stormed into a 2-0 first-half lead through Lee Gregory and Shaun Williams before Derby responded through David Nugent in the 73rd minute.

Preston face Stoke in the late kick-off. Birmingham drew 0-0 with Swansea on Friday night and Brentford face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.