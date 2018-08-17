Championship weekend preview: Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa wary of Rotherham test

Marcelo Bielsa is aiming for a fourth consecutive win at Leeds

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa feels derby-rivals Rotherham could pose a different set of problems for his players on Saturday.

A much-changed Leeds line-up held on to beat Bolton 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and Bielsa has quickly shifted his focus on to Paul Warne's newly-promoted Rotherham as his side chase a fourth straight win.

"Yes the style is different, it's not the same as the rest of our opponents," Bielsa said. "The feature of their style of play is that they clear long balls to the strikers and they don't play with the ball on the ground.

"This is the main difference, but it doesn't mean that it's going to be like that (on Saturday)."

Leeds are expected to brush aside the Millers, given the manner of their victories over promotion-hopefuls Stoke and Derby, but Bielsa was respectful of Saturday's visitors.

"You think that we are favourites," he said. "You're supposing that we should feel superior to our opponent, or that they should feel inferior to us.

"These things are never decided before you play the game. As we're about to play this game, it's better to demonstrate than to say."

Bolton have enjoyed an unexpectedly good start to the season and now travel to Reading, who prop up the division, while winless Stoke head to Preston in the evening game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football. Frank Lampard's Derby got back to winning ways in midweek and they visit Milwall.

Bristol City have two draws from two and they face unbeaten Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate, QPR are without a point so far and face a tough trip to West Brom, while Paul Hurst's Ipswich eye a first victory of the season against Aston Villa at Portman Road.

Elsewhere, Wigan play Nottingham Forest, Blackburn head to Hull and Sheffield United clash with Norwich.

Birmingham host Swansea on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football, while Sheffield Wednesday head to Brentford on Sunday.