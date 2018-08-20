Championship Tuesday preview: Frank Lampard remains optimistic

Frank Lampard's Derby have lost successive Championship fixtures.

Derby boss Frank Lampard remains upbeat despite suffering back-to-back defeats in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rams host Ipswich on Tuesday having lost 2-1 at Millwall on Saturday and, prior to that, being dealt a 4-1 thrashing by Leeds in Lampard's opening home game in charge.

But former England midfielder Lampard, who was appointed this summer, believes it will take time before Derby start to gel.

He said: "I'm positive, we have nine new players, plus two players back from loan. We are changing the style and the way we do things behind the scenes - that's what the manager's job is. I understand it'll take time but I'm seeing loads of good signs.

"We were disappointed with how we played and the result in the first home game (Leeds). We want to win in front of our home fans and have two opportunities to do that (they also host Preston on Saturday).

"With the competitive nature of the Championship, it's very hard to look through and call what the results will be. It'll come down to what we do. If we play how we can we will be very strong."

Second-placed Leeds welcome Swansea with the chance to go top of the early table. United beat Rotherham 2-0 on Saturday and are the only side with a 100 per cent record in the division.

"We are doing very well as a team, we are building momentum and a winning momentum as well," forward Kemar Roofe told the club's official site.

"We're not getting carried away, our last games don't mean anything because if we don't turn up against Swansea, we will lose - it is a completely different game. We know these next two away trips are not going to be easy, but hopefully we can get the results."

QPR host Bristol City after Saturday's 7-1 hammering at West Brom left them bottom of the table.

Steve McClaren's side shipped six second-half goals at The Hawthorns and the manager urged the home fans to back Rangers.

"We have to react on Tuesday and make sure that doesn't happen again," he told West London Sport.

"They'll need help from the fans on Tuesday night. Everybody's hurting. Let's see how they (the players) react after being hurt, which is key in the process."

Elsewhere, Hull travel to Rotherham looking for their first win of the season. Failing to beat Rotherham will see the Tigers equal the record of their worst-ever start to a season since moving to the KCOM Stadium.