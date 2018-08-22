All the stats you need to win be the next Super 6 jackpot winner

Aston Villa v Brentford (Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm)

Key stat: Aston Villa have not won in their last four Sky Bet Championship matches against Brentford, while the visitors have not won an away fixture at Villa Park in six attempts.

Form: Both sides come into this fixture with unbeaten records as fifth place hosts fourth. Villa won their opening two games but could not get three points away at Ipswich, despite Paul Hurst's side playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes. Brentford dispatched Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 last time out thanks to goals from Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins. The Bees have only dropped points away to Stoke.

Jack Grealish's move to Tottenham failed to materialise

Main men: Jack Grealish remains a Villa player after his proposed transfer to Tottenham fell through. He created six goals last season and already has one assist to his name this year. Maupay will want to build on his good start to the season after scoring three in as many games for Brentford as well as creating an additional three.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn v Reading

Key stat: Blackburn have only lost one of their last nine home encounters with Reading, winning and drawing four in that time, while Paul Clement's team have scored just one goal in their last six Sky Bet Championship matches.

Form: Newly-promoted Blackburn are unbeaten in their opening three Sky Bet Championship games, although their first win of the season came away at Hull at the weekend. Meanwhile, Reading are yet to get off the mark as they have lost all three of their league games to Derby, Nottingham Forest and Bolton respectively.

Bradley Dack has enjoyed an impressive start to the season

Main men: Bradley Dack has scored in two out of three Rovers matches, while Reading need Marc McNulty to find the sort of form which saw him notch 23 goals in 42 appearances in the Sky Bet League Two with Coventry last season.

Most likely scoreline: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich v Preston

Key stat: Norwich's first three games have seen 14 goals scored, averaging 4.7 per game, while all three of Preston's goals this season have come from set-pieces (one penalty and two free-kicks).

Form: Norwich are still searching for their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season, drawing with Birmingham on the opening day and being narrowly defeated by West Brom and Sheffield United respectively. Preston have had a mixed start to the season as they stand on four points with their only loss coming away to Swansea. A difficult opening three games also saw them play Stoke last weekend, which they drew 2-2.

Jordan Rhodes has been in lethal form for Norwich

Main men: Norwich will hope Jordan Rhodes can continue his early-season form that has seen him score two in three. The Scottish striker only netted five goals for Sheffield Wednesday last season and is already well on the way to bettering that. Preston new-boy Lukas Nmecha is yet to get off the mark after his loan move from Premier League champions Manchester City. He will look to utilise his pace to exploit the Canaries' backline.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

Key stat: The hosts have not won on a Wednesday (seven matches) in the Sky Bet Championship since January 2014, where they beat Blackpool 2-0. Millwall have only lost two of their last 23 league matches, winning 13 and drawing eight in that time.

Form: Two sides with differing starts to the Sky Bet Championship season meet at Hillsborough on Wednesday. The Owls are yet to win a game after defeats at Wigan and Brentford, picking up their only solitary point at home to Hull. Millwall had to wait for their third league game for a win and it came against Frank Lampard's Derby, though they remain unbeaten in the competition.

The Owls are winless in their last seven Wednesday fixtures

Main men: Fernando Forestieri notched five goals last campaign and has two to his name already this year. Wednesday fans will be hoping the number 45 can reach similar figures to that of two years ago, where he netted 12. Lee Gregory will most likely lead the Lions line this week after contributing to three out of four Millwall goals this campaign.

Most likely scoreline: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Bolton v Birmingham

Key stat: Bolton have not registered a goal in their last five Sky Bet Championship encounters against Birmingham, while the Blues have shed two of their three goals in the final 10 minutes of play, both coming against Norwich.

Form: Both these sides narrowly avoided the drop last season. Bolton have started their Sky Bet Championship season in great fashion with two wins and a draw. Birmingham are yet to claim three points but have only lost once, sharing the spoils in their other two games with Swansea and Norwich.

Josh Magennis has led Bolton's fine start to the season

Main men: Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis has scored two in three this season, recording strikes against West Brom and Bristol City. Garry Monk will expect more from Omar Bogle after his move from Cardiff. He is yet to find the net but will pose a constant aerial threat for the Midlands outfit.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Stoke v Wigan

Key stat: Gary Rowett is unbeaten in three previous encounters against Wigan, winning two and drawing one, while the Latics have not lost in their last eight meetings against Stoke, last losing to them in May 2009 in the Premier League.

Form: The Potters are still looking for their first Sky Bet Championship victory since relegation from the Premier League. A defeat to Leeds and draws with Brentford and Preston see Stoke sit 18th in the table. The visitors come into the match with a win, draw and a loss, but were denied their second win of the season due to a late Forest equaliser on Saturday.

Benik Afobe has found the net twice for his new club

Main men: Although Stoke have started slowly, the same cannot be said for Benik Afobe. The £12m man has already notched two goals and is considered 8/1 second favourite to be top goalscorer with EFL sponsor Sky Bet. Nick Powell has directly contributed to five of Wigan's seven goals this year, finding the net three times and assisting another two.

Most likely scoreline: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)