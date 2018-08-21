Swansea v Leeds: We analyse the tactical battle ahead of Sky Live clash

Kemar Roofe has scored three Championship goals this season for Leeds United

Two of the Championship's most intriguing managers meet on Tuesday night when Leeds travel to Swansea, live on Sky Sports Football.

Graham Potter has enjoyed a steady start in Wales, taking seven points from three games, while Leeds appear reborn under Marcelo Bielsa, winning their opening four games in the league and cup.

Both Potter and Bielsa have already begun imposing an identity on their new clubs, and the clash of styles could make Tuesday's game a fascinating tactical battle.

Upon his appointment in June, Potter stressed his desire to return Swansea to the possession football that saw the club win promotion to, and then flourish in the Premier League.

Swansea vs Leeds Live on

Although it's still early days - the Swans recorded just 42 per cent possession in their home opener against Preston - there's clear evidence that Potter wants his side to build from the back.

Proportion of passes played inside own half - Championship 2018/19 Team Percentage pf passes in own half Swansea 58% Norwich 54% Sheff Wed 50% Stoke 47% - - Championship average 43%

Birmingham 0-0 Swansea - most passes Player Team Passes Martin Olsson Swansea 75 Joe Rodon Swansea 74 Mike van der Hoorn Swansea 64 Connor Roberts Swansea 51 Bersant Celina Swansea 50 Lukas Jutkiewicz Birmingham 39

This style comes with a certain risk. Swansea have misplaced 120 passes in their own half this season, the most of any team.

On Friday their passing game was disrupted by Birmingham, particularly in the first half. The Blues recorded 14 shots before the break: no team has had more shots in a half of Championship football this season. Only poor finishing and good goalkeeping kept Swansea level.

0:20 Watch every midweek Championship match on the red button Watch every midweek Championship match on the red button

Against Leeds they will face a team coached by a man South American football expert Tim Vickery has called, "the high priest of the high press". What can possibly go wrong?

Bielsa wants his teams playing as far up the pitch as possible. In their first three league games, Leeds have averaged 288 passes inside their opponent's half: only Preston and Sheffield United have averaged more.

They also average 88 passes inside their opponent's third per game, ranking only behind the Blades.

Leeds Championship stats (per game) Stat Per game Championship rank Chances created 12.7 1st Passes in opp half 288 3rd Passes inside final third 88 2nd

This enterprising approach has paid dividends. Leeds have created a Championship-high 12.7 chances per game this season.

If Swansea try to build from the back and Leeds try to press at the Liberty Stadium, the game could be decided down the home side's left flank.

0:58 Graham Potter says he expects Swansea's toughest match of the season so far against Leeds who have a 100% record Graham Potter says he expects Swansea's toughest match of the season so far against Leeds who have a 100% record

Left-back Martin Olsson played the most passes of any player in Swansea's draw at Birmingham; over the opening three games he has had Swansea's most touches (259) as well as passes (180).

However, his pass completion inside his own half is only 77 per cent; only Jay Fulton and centre-forward Oliver McBurnie have lower for the Swans.

In contrast, Leeds have been aggressive down their right flank this season. Luke Ayling and, perhaps surprisingly, Pablo Hernandez have averaged nearly seven tackles a game, and between them have recovered the ball 33 times.

Most tackles this season - Leeds Player Tackles Luke Ayling 11 Barry Douglas 10 Pablo Hernandez 6 Ezgjan Alioski 6

One of Potter's great strengths during his incredibly successful time at Ostersunds was tactical flexibility.

He has shown some evidence this season of being happy to mix things up and against Birmingham he reacted when it became obvious Swansea's original tactics were not working.

0:20 Marcelo Bielsa explains why he chooses to sit on a large blue bucket on the touchline during matches Marcelo Bielsa explains why he chooses to sit on a large blue bucket on the touchline during matches

After half-time the Swans played 48 long balls, a 60 per cent increase on the long balls they attempted in that difficult first period.

He may well try a different approach against Bielsa, a manager who we can safely assume will stick to his high-tempo, high-pressing style.