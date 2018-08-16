Cheikh Ndoye leaves Birmingham City on loan to Angers

Cheikh Ndoye joined Birmingham in July 2017

Birmingham midfielder Cheikh Ndoye has rejoined his former club Angers on a season-long loan, a year after he was signed by Harry Redknapp.

Current Birmingham manager Garry Monk was limited to a maximum of five signings during the transfer window due to EFL restrictions placed on the club, and Ndoye's departure is aimed at helping balance the books at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy stadium.

The Senegal international, who played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was one of 14 players signed by Redknapp last summer, joining on a two-year deal.

Birm'ham vs Swansea Live on

He started in Birmingham's last Sky Bet Championship game, a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last weekend.

Birmingham were under a transfer embargo earlier this summer after recording losses the EFL said were "in excess of the permitted amounts for the three-year period, 2015/16 to 2017/18".

A club statement explaining Ndoye's exit read: "Due to the restrictions Blues have had placed on them by the EFL, the club is considering various ways and means to aid their profitability and sustainability targets to comply with regulations.

Ideally Garry Monk would not want to reduce the number of players who make up his preferred senior squad. Birmingham City statement

"Ideally Garry Monk would not want to reduce the number of players who make up his preferred senior squad."

Three former senior figures at the club left earlier this month amid their financial troubles, Sky Sports News understands.

Roger Lloyd, who was chief financial officer, Gary Moore, financial controller and Julia Shelton, club secretary, are all understood to have departed.