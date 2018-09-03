Diego Fabbrini leaves Birmingham City by mutual consent

Diego Fabbrini is leaving Birmingham City after agreeing to have his contract terminated

Italian forward Diego Fabbrini has left Birmingham City after having his contract terminated, the club have confirmed.

The 28-year-old is set to join Romanian top tier side FC Botosani as a free agent, ending his stint at Birmingham with 28 appearances and no goals to his name.

The striker's stay at the Championship side was bound to end sooner rather than later with manager Garry Monk including him as part of the 'Bomb Squad' - a group of six players, including veterans Tomas Kuszczak and David Stockdale, who were exiled to train with the youth team.

The Blues signed Fabbrini on a permanent deal from Watford in January 2016, sending him out on loan to Serie B side Spezia and then to Spanish club Oviedo in 2017.

He ruptured his anterior knee ligament in one of the first training sessions in Spain, making a full recovery to come back and make his debut in February this year.

The Italian's last appearance for the Blues was in an FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United in January 2017.