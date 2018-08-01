Bradford striker Charlie Wyke set for Sunderland medical

Bradford striker Charlie Wyke will have a medical on Wearside

Charlie Wyke is set to have a medical on Wearside on Wednesday after Sunderland agreed a fee with Bradford for the striker, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the two clubs have agreed a fee in the region of £600,000, rising to £1m, for Wyke after Sunderland had two bids for the forward knocked back last month.

If Wyke signs he will become new Sunderland boss Jack Ross' 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Sunderland defender Lamine Kone is close to joining Strasbourg on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

The Ivorian defender will undergo a medical after both clubs reached an agreement that will see Strasbourg given the option to sign the defender next summer.