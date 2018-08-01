Charlie Wyke joins Sunderland as Lamine Kone leaves for Strasbourg

Charlie Wyke came through the ranks at Middlesbrough

Sunderland have completed the signing of Charlie Wyke from Bradford City for £1m.

Sky Sports News reported that the striker had a medical on Wearside on Wednesday after the two clubs agreed on an initial fee of £600,000, rising to £1m. Sunderland had two bids rejected last month.

Wyke, who becomes new Sunderland boss Jack Ross' 11th signing of the summer, said: "It's a massive club, and coming from the north east, I know exactly how much it means to people.

"The one thing that everybody wants here is promotion, so we have to get that and win as many games as we can.

"I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Lamine Kone has left Sunderland to join French club Strasbourg on a season-long loan, with an option to sign the defender next summer.